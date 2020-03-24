Sidharth Shukla calls response to 'Bhula Dunga' song with Shehnaaz Kaur Gill 'overwhelming'

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Kaur Gill's much-awaited single 'Bhula Dunga' was unveiled today. The video has got more than 7.7 million views until now and is garnering more every minute. The music video has been one of the most exciting ones as Sidharth and Shehnaaz's chemistry on Bigg Boss 13 was much-loved by their fans. They have been shipped together and fans want to see them together forever.

Now during an interaction with Pinkvilla, when Sidharth was asked about 'Bhula Dunga', he stated, "I just heard and I am so happy that it has caught on to people. I think it is overwhelming. I am happy that people have actually liked the song as much as I loved hearing and shooting for it. I am happy they liked the end result put together."

On being quizzed about his first reaction to the song, the handsome actor replied, "The minute I heard the song, I fell in love with it. I actually fell in love with it in the first instant itself. The song in all was what made me say yes. The fact that I heard the song and loved the lyrics made me so excited about it. The song just took me in."

'Bhula Dunga' is sung and composed by Darshan Raval while the lyrics are penned by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam Sharma.

Meanwhile, Sidharth was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 13 earlier this year. On the other hand, Shehnaaz became the second runner up.