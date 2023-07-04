Pawan Kalyan to part ways with his third wife Anna Lezhnova: Report

Credit: Pawan Kalyan fanpage/Twitter

One of the most prominent Telugu actors, Pawan Kalyan, who recently made his debut on Instagram, is now making headlines not for good reasons. As per media reports, the actor is parting ways with his third wife Anna Lezhnova.

As per reports in the Telugu film industry, the actor is heading for separation, meanwhile, his third wife Anna Lezhnova has reportedly relocated back to Russia with her children. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. His family has also not issued any official statement. Anna Lezhnova's noticeable absence from several family functions gave fuel to the fire. She was not seen at various family functions including Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's engagement ceremony, and Pawan Kalyan's political yagam. She was also not present at the naming ceremony of Ram Charan and Upasana Kamieni's daughter.

Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhnova had been together for almost 10 years, they started dating each other during the Telugu movie Teen Maar which is the remake of Love Aaj Kal. The couple got married in December 2013 and together have two children Polena Anjana Pawanova and Mark Shankar Pawanovich.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan will be seen alongside his nephew Sai Dharam Tej in the forthcoming laughter ride, Bro. Ace composer S Thaman has provided the songs and background score for the project, which is expected to hit theatres on July 28. Made under the direction of Samuthirakani, Sujith Vasudev is the cinematographer. Naveen Nooli has taken care of the film's editing.

Pawan Kalyan will also be a part of Sujeeth’s directorial, OG, Harish Shankar's highly-awaited action comedy, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, and Krish Jagarlamudi-helmed period action-adventure drama, Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The Power Star will be seen playing different roles in these films.

