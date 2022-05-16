Search icon
Mahesh Babu gets brutally trolled for endorsing pan masala brand after saying ‘Bollywood can’t afford me’

Mahesh Babu is receiving criticism on social media for promoting a tobacco brand, with netizens mocking his Bollywood statement as well.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 16, 2022, 04:26 PM IST

File Photo

The debate around Mahesh Babu's recent remark that "Bollywood cannot afford me" appears to have no end. Now, the Telugu actor is receiving criticism on social media for promoting a tobacco brand, with netizens mocking his Bollywood statement as well. Last year, Mahesh Babu appeared in a pan masala campaign. While Tiger Shroff was also featured in the commercial, Mahesh Babu has now been targeted by netizens.

Several Twitter users questioned the megastar's decision to promote a tobacco brand.
 

 

 

 

Mahesh Babu recently made a statement at Adivi Sesh`s `Major` trailer launch, which has sparked a debate. When asked about his plans to star in Bollywood films, the actor stated that "Bollywood cannot afford" him.

Despite the fact that the statement has been taken out of context, social media is buzzing with conversations about the same subject. Mahesh Babu’s fans defend his statement, claiming that he has always given the same response, which is now being exaggerated.

"I may come across as arrogant, but I have received numerous offers in Hindi. However, I believe they cannot afford me. I don’t want to squander any of my time or others. I never considered leaving Telugu cinema or going to other places, because of the fame and love I have here."

Mahesh Babu had later then issued a statement after his comment 'Bollywood Cannot Afford Me' went viral. He stated that he loves and respect all the languages. His team has issued a press note which clarified that his intention was to tell that he is happy doing Telugu movies. Team also mentioned that  'Bollywood can't afford me' statement was 'blown out of proportions'

The statement reads, “Mahesh has clarified that he loves cinema and respects all languages. He said he is comfortable doing the film where he has been working. Mahesh said he is happy to see his dream coming true as Telugu cinema is going places."

