Mahesh Babu, Yash, Ram Charan: Times when South actors spoke about Bollywood

KGF fame Yash recently received a lot of appreciation for his brilliant performance in KGF Chapter 2. Recently, during an interview, when a journalist asked Yash to react to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's remarks that he wonders why Hindi films aren't working down South but films from South cinema are working in the Hindi belt, Yash had told bollywoodlife.com, "It's not like that. Our films also never used to get this kind of reception, but what is happening from that part of the world, they have started playing dubbed versions here, people became familiar with the content of what we are creating. What worked today is people got familiar with our way of storytelling, our cinema, so it has not happened overnight. That has been there for a few years and eventually, they started understanding the content, the expression of the direction and everything. And then we got a straight instant connect with Baahubali, SS Rajamouli sir, Prabhas they took that initiative followed by KGF- it also entered with a commercial angle." He added, "In our culture, there are a lot of differences, and that should become our strengths rather than becoming our weakness. If they can spend the time and give us, do something relatable, in the end, it is all about relatability, there are lots of films from North that are massive hits. We have watched a lot of films of Hindi stars, we all love them, but the market potential - have they lived up, penetrated it - definitely, there is a huge potential in what I feel and Salman sir is right in that aspect but it isn't that we don't watch, we have been watching them but the thing is may be they should see other aspects also other than just releasing the film - the way you collaborate with people, good distribution, like how we had Excel Entertainment here, they need to come with good production houses there - who can sell the movie and I would like to see that situation where film releases pan India and I hope that happens soon."