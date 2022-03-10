INSIDE pics, videos from BTS Permission To Dance On Stage Seoul Concert - Day 1

Comprising of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, the South Korean pop band BTS is organising 'Permission to Dance on Stage' concert in its capital, Seoul for three days - March 10, March 12, and March 13. These are the first live concerts of the music group in South Korea in over two years as the band's last performance in their home country happened in October 2019.

Fans of the group thronged the Seoul Olympic stadium in large numbers on the first day of the concerts. Twitter is flooded with pictures and videos from the Day 1 of the concert in which the Bangtan Boys can be seen performing on stage with their heart and soul.

Check out the pictures and videos from Permission to Dance on Stage Seoul Concert - Day 1





Thank u so much @BTS_twt for this amazing/epic concert



Day 1 Day 2 & 3 #PTD_ON_STAGE_SEOUL pic.twitter.com/tEeCABAEIB — BTS Charts Daily (@BTSChartDailyx) March 10, 2022

jungkook started to smile as seokjin approached him #PTD_ON_STAGE_SEOUL pic.twitter.com/1cwjC3gYeH — ୨୧ (@koofufy) March 10, 2022

EXCUSE ME SIR KIM NAMJOON KIM SEOKJIN MIN YONGGI JUNG HOSEOK PARK JIMIN KIM TAEHYUNG JEON JUNGKOOK BTS BTS BTS

Thank you for today #PTD_ON_STAGE_SEOUL pic.twitter.com/5cTT4tZzKt — young forever (@UlfaDwi43398851) March 10, 2022

These concerts are being held within Covid-19 restrictions. The South Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of South Korea has set a restriction of 15,000 people per night for each event, despite the stadium's capacity of 70,000. ARMY, the BTS fandom, has also been asked to not cheer loudly or chant while attending the concert as per the guidelines issued by Big Hit Music, the agency handling BTS.

Its statement reads, “Cheering loudly, yelling, chanting and standing up during ‘BTS Permission To Dance On Stage – Seoul’ is strictly prohibited according to government guidelines.” Instead, the management company has provided the concert attendees with clappers to emulate crowd noise.

The official statement from Big Hit Music also mentions that not following the protocols may lead to cancellation of the event as it continues, “Seating for the in-person performance will comply with spacing guidelines mandated by local government performance venue Covid-19 control measures. The event may be changed or canceled depending on the social distancing level.”