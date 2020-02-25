From Bollywood stars to TikTok influencers, here is list of nominations for 'BollywoodLife.com Awards 2020'

Entertainment
Everyone from Bollywood stars and web series darlings to TikTok sizzlers and YouTube sensations is being nominated for entertaining us to no end and keeping us glued to social media.
It's finally here! After months of anticipation, excitement and buildup, the biggest social media award ceremony to be undertaken in India — the BollywoodLife.com Awards 2020 has arrived at long last. The Kings and Queens of social media, ergo, those celebs who ace the social-media game, will be awarded under 45 amazing categories (carefully coined by our dedicated team) across virtual platforms. Everyone from Bollywood stars and web series darlings to TikTok sizzlers and YouTube sensations is being nominated for entertaining us no end and keeping us glued to social media. And, we're going to need your help to decide who wins what as this is going to be the most transparent of award ceremonies, with you, the junta, and only you decide who walks away with the coveted trophies. So, what are y'all waiting for? Get cracking, get voting and also stand a chance to win fantastic prizes. Check out the nominations below:
Shah Rukh Khan
Salman Khan
Akshay Kumar
Hrithik Roshan
Deepika Padukone
Alia Bhatt
Priyanka Chopra
Katrina Kaif
Ranveer Singh
Varun Dhawan
Kartik Aaryan
Tiger Shroff
Nora Fatehi
Shraddha Kapoor
Anushka Sharma
Malaika Arora
Amitabh Bachchan
Varun Dhawan
Shah Rukh Khan
Kartik Aaryan
Alia Bhatt
Sonakshi Sinha
Hina Khan
Katrina Kaif
Ranveer-Deepika
Malaika-Arjun
Anushka-Virat
Priyanka-Nick
Karan Johar
Kartik Aaryan
Hina Khan
Sonam Kapoor
Shah Rukh Khan
Twinkle Khanna
Ritesh Deshmukh
Abhishek Bachchan
Taapsee Pannu
Sonakshi Sinha
Arjun Kapoor
Swara Bhasker
Ayushmann Khurrana
Sonam Kapoor
Anurag Kashyap
Siddharth
Alaya F
Alanna Panday
Shanaya Kapoor
Ibrahim Ali Khan
Ranbir Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor
Saif Ali Khan
Kangana Ranaut
Nawazuddin Siddiqui - Sacred Games (season 2)
Manoj Bajpayee - The Family Man
Mohit Raina - Kaafir
Arjun Rampal - The Final Call
Rajeev Khandelwal - Cold Lassi And Chicken Masala
Shefali Shah - Delhi Crime
Dia Mirza - Kaafir
Kirti Kulhari - Four More Shots Please
Sakshi Tanwar - M.O.M: Mission Over Mars
Sobhita Dhulipala - Made In Heaven
Delhi Crime
Sacred Games (season 2)
Made In Heaven
The Family Man
Kaafir
Richie Mehta - Delhi Crime
Raj and DK - The Family Man
Sonam Nair - Kaafir
Aditya Datt - Karenjit Kaur - The Untold Story of Sunny Leone (Season 3)
Alankrita Shrivastava - Made In Heaven (The Great Escape episode)
Delhi Crime
The Final Call
Made In Heaven
The Family Man
Kaafir
Pankaj Tripathi - Sacred Games (season 2)
Sharib Hashmi - The Family Man
Rajesh Tailang - Delhi Crime
Neeraj Madhav - The Family Man
Dara Sandhu - Kaafir
Rasika Duggal - Delhi Crime
Flora Saini - Bombers
Kalki Koechlin - Made In Heaven
Sakshi Tanwar - The Final Call
Manvi Gagroo - Four More Shots Please
Comicstaan 2
Pata Nahi Par Bolna Hain - Karunesh Talwar
Keep It Real - Kanan Gill
Sushi - Biswa
Dont Tell Amma - Sumukhi
Delhi Crime
The Family Man
Sacred Games (season 2)
Made In Heaven
Karenjit Kaur - The Untold Story of Sunny Leone (Season 3)
Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain
Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat
Dil Hi Toh Hai
Sacred Games (season 2)
The Family Man
Kaafir
The Final Call
Made In Heaven
The Family Man
Made In Heaven
Kaafir
Leila
The Final Call
Srikanth Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee) – The Family Man
Moosa Rahman (Neeraj Madhav) – The Family Man
Kainaaz Akhtar (Dia Mirza) – Kaafir
Vartika Chaturvedi (Shefali Shah) – Delhi Crime
Karenjit Kaur (Sunny Leone) – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone
Neeraj Madhav's revelation as the terrorist mastermind - The Family Man
When Shefali Shah meets the victim in the hospital Delhi Crime
When Sobhita Dhulipala discovers her husband's affair - Made In Heaven
When Dia Mirza discovers how she is linked to Mohit Raina's past - Kaafir
Recreation of Hema Malini's tanga scene - The Sholay Girl
The original male content guru on Instagram who has decoded the mantra of viral posts
Akshar Pathak
Rohan Joshi
Hoezaay
Shakti Shetty
Gaurav Gera
The original female content guru on Instagram who has decoded the mantra of viral posts
Kusha Kapila
Dolly Singh
Mallika Dua
Srishti Dixit
The ultimate male Insta blogger who eats, sleeps and drinks fashion
Usaamah Siddique
Karron Dhingra
Vaibhav Keswani
Shakti Singh Yadav
The ultimate female Insta blogger who eats, sleeps and drinks fashion
Komal Pandey
Santoshi Shetty
Kritika Khurana
Aashna Shroff
Juhi Godambe
The male blogger whose Insta content gives all of us serious #LifeGoals
Abhinav Mathur
Tejeshwar Sandhoo
Karron S Dhinggra
Jatinn J
The female blogger whose Insta content gives us all serious #LifeGoals
Roshni Bhatia
Pooja Mundhra
Aakriti Rana
Juhi Godambe
Barkha Singh
The male blogger whose Insta content gives us all serious #FitnessGoals
Devrath Vijay
Ranveer Allahbadia
Rohit Khatri
Gaurav Taneja
Radhika Bose
The female blogger whose Insta content gives us all serious #FitnessGoals
Radhika Bose
Natasha Noel
Swetha Dev
Nidhi Mohan Kamal
The blogger who makes the most efforts to connect with his/her Insta fam and keeps it very real
Ankush Bahuguna
Kusha Kapila
Rohan Joshi
Srishti
Kritika Khurana
Mithila Palkar
The blogger who has become synonymous with beauty and makeup
Rati Tehri Singh
Debasree Banerjee
Malvika Sitlani
Shreya Jain
Jovita George
The ultimate Male TikTok star of India
Riyaz Ali
Mr. Mnv
Awez Darbar
Vishal Pandey
Bhavin
Faisal Shaikh
The ultimate Female TikTok star of India
Avneet Kaur
Arishfa Khan
Jannat Zubair
Nisha Guragain
Sameeksha Sud
The TikToker with the most out-of-the-box, quirky content
RJ Abhinav
Awez Darbar
Gaurav Gera
The creator who made it big on TikTok with content that went viral overnight
Vishnupriya Nair
Mrunal Panchal
Bhargav-Nithya
Manjul Khattar
The most loved/favoured Bollywood music and dialogue on TikTok
Ik Mulaqat (used 1.5 million times)
8 Parche (used 1.3 million times)
Happy Diwali (used over 2 million)
Pachtaoge (used 1 million times)
The original content guru on YouTube who has decoded the mantra of viral posts
Bhuvan Bham
Gaurav Chaudhury
Ashish Chanchlani
Amit Bhandana
Prajakta Koli
Shruti Anand
The YouTuber with the best music covers and originals
Sanam Puri
Lisa Mishra
Armaan Malik
Jonita Gandhi
Shirley Setia
Karan Nawani
Siddharth Slathia
The YouTuber with an impressive comic timing, content and followers
Tanmay Bhat
Zakir Khan
Sumukhi Suresh
Abish Mathew
Anu Menon
So go through the aforementioned categories with a fine comb, apply all your social-media knowledge, and ensure the most deserving candidates win. The BollywoodLife.com Awards 2020 are now live and ready for you to get voting.
