DNA Exclusive - 'Asim Riaz's work speaks volumes of the kind of man he is', praises 'Badan Pe Sitare' co-star Sehnoor

On Monday, Asim Riaz and Sehnoor announced their first collaboration for a music video. The video is set to be the recreated version of the retro hit 'Badan Pe Sitare'. Sehnoor posted the poster of the music video with a caption stating, "Retro is calling! Presenting you the most awaited announcement of the year, 'Badan Pe Sitare' again coming back to win your hearts. Retro Song 2.0 #badanpesitare. In the stunning voice of @stebinben and @sehnooor999 with the Most popular icon of India @asimriaz77.official and Female lead @sehnooor999. Beautifully directed by @amanprajapatdirector."

Now in an Exclusive interaction with DNA, we asked Sehnoor about her whole experience of shooting for the music video and working with Asim. She said, "My overall experience working with the team of 'Badan Pe Sitare' was very challenging and I have overcome many obstacles to complete this task, as a co-star and as a debut singer, a very talented #shoutout Stebin Ben!"

On Asim, Sehnoor shared, "Asim Riaz's work speaks volumes of the kind of man he is - efficient, organised and result-oriented! Big shoutout to Saregama and the entire team of 'Badan Pe Sitare' for believing in me! A success well deserved and the occasion worth celebrating. Congratulations to the entire team."

Earlier while talking about her life being changed from before and actor lockdown, the actor had said, "It’s been a hell of a year. So much loss, so much sadness, anger, and fear. I am overwhelmed and I am sure many of you are too. Be with ur loved ones or a friend or someone u love the most and share what’s going on in your day to day life. Especially if you suffer from mental health issues."