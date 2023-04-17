Watch: Ali Sethi and Raja Kumari get crowd grooving to desi beats as they perform viral hit Pasoori at Coachella

Ali Sethi and Raja Kumari

After Diljit Dosanjh, Pakistani singer Ali Sethi left international audiences and music lovers impressed at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. On Sunday, the singer performed at the festival in collaboration with American rapper Raja Kumari. Together, they took the concert to a whole new level. Ali and Raja Kumari left the music lovers in awe as they jammed and performed at Sethi's iconic hit, Pasoori.

On Sunday, Ali dropped photos and videos from the music festival. In the carousel post, Ali gave a glimpse of the artist's green room. He even posed with Raja Kumari before the main concert. In one of the videos, the concert attendees are grooving to Ali's iconic song Pasoori and Raja Kumari jammed with Ali, making it a memorable performance. Ali shared the post with the caption, "(rose emojis) @coachella @therajakumari."

Here's the post

Several fans of Ali reacted to the post. A user wrote, "Making history...So proud of you @alisethiofficial and @diljitdosanjh @coachella." One of the fan missed the OG Pasoori duo, Ali with singer Shaie Gill, "Pasoori without@shae.gilll is adhoori."

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is one of the most profitable music festivals in the world and it takes place over two consecutive weekends in California. The lineup for this year includes international acts from BLACKPINK, Kid Laroi, Chali XCX, Labrinth, Jai Wolf, Joy Crookes, Jai Paul, Frank Ocean, and Underworld.