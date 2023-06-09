Vignesh Shivan shares heartwarming note for Nayanthara on 1st marriage anniversary

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara welcomed their twins via surrogacy.

Actress Nayanthara and her filmmaker husband Vignesh Shivan are one of the most adored couples in the South Indian film industry. Their love story commenced on the sets of the romantic entertainer “Naanum Rowdy Dhaan” in 2015, and they have been inseparable ever since. Following a few years of courtship, the couple exchanged vows and tied the knot in a grand ceremony held in Mahabalipuram, Chennai, on June 9, 2022.

As they celebrate one year of their marriage, Vignesh has expressed his love and admiration for Nayanthara. He shared a collection of photographs capturing the essence of their relationship, accompanied by a heartfelt message.

Vignesh Shivan's Message For Wife

He wrote, “"En uyiroda Aadharam neengaldhaneyyy...1 year filled with a lotta moments! Lotta Ups and downs...Unexpected setbacks! Testing times! But coming home to see a blessed family with immense love and affection reinstates soo much confidence and gives all the energy to keep running towards all the dreams and goals already manifested! holding everything together, together with my - My Uyirs & Ulagams...The strength given by the family makes all the difference! blessed with the best of people...striving to give them a good life is all the motivation that’s needed for hustlers like me...Thank you for the wonderful clicks @josephradhik@storiesbyjosephradhik...Ps: Negative comment addicts kindly excuse...may be u should try to ignore positivity."

While Nayanthara is not on social media, Vignesh keeps on sharing glimpses of his lovely time with his better half and two little babies — Uyir & Ulagam.

Nayanthara's Upcoming Projects

Nayanthara will next grace the silver screens with “Iraivan.” Touted to be an action thriller, the project marks Nayanthara's second association with Jayam Ravi after “Thani Oruvan.” Additionally, she will also be making her Bollywood debut with Atlee's “Jawan.”

Her line-up further includes the suspense drama “Test,” opposite R Madhavan and Siddharth. In the meantime, Nayanthara is believed to be in talks to play the leading lady in Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's “KH 234.”

Vignesh Shivan's Next

Vignesh was scheduled to collaborate with Ajith Kumar for a venture temporarily named “AK 62.” However, the project has been put on hold because of some creative differences between Vignesh and the production house. Now, reports are doing rounds that the director will soon be announcing his next featuring Nayanthara and Pradeep Ranganathan. It’s expected to be a science fiction movie.