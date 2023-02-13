Search icon
UPSC CSE to Bank of India: List of government jobs to apply this week; Check eligibility, important dates, vacancies

UPSC to banks jobs, know all the government jobs that you can apply for this week.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 07:06 PM IST

See here a list of job openings in the government sector for candidates to apply for this week.  

Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment

Indian Post is inviting online applications from eligible applicants for engagement as Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) (Branch Postmaster(BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster(ABPM)/Dak Sevak.  Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from the official website-- indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The registration process started on January 27. The last date to submit the online application form is February 16.

  • Name of the post: Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) (Branch Postmaster(BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster(ABPM)/Dak Sevak
  • Official Website: indiapostgdsonline.gov.in
  • Last Date to Apply: February 16

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Preliminary Examination (UPSC CSE Prelims 2023) application process has begun. Along with the notification, the UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Application form has also been published. 

Interested candidates can fill up and submit the application forms available on the official website – upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply is February 21. The Civil Services prelims exam 2023 is scheduled to be held on May 28.

  • Name of the examination: UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination
  • Official Website: upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in
  • Last Date to Apply: February 21

Bank of India Recruitment

Bank of India will hire a total of 500 candidates in the post of Probationary Officer. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Bank at bankofindia.co.in

  • Name of the post: Probationary Officer
  • Official Website:  bankofindia.co.in
  • Last Date to Apply: February 25

Assam Police Constable Jobs 

Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the various posts under Fire & Emergency Services, Assam to hire 316 candidates. Eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at slprbassam.in.  The last date to submit the application form is February 22. 

  • Name of the post: Constable (Driver), other posts
  • Official Website:slprbassam.in
  • Last Date to Apply: February 22
