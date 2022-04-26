School summer vacations 2022: Latest state-wise list of summer holiday dates

File Photo

As schools reopened in 2022 after two years of disruption due to Covid-19, severe heatwave has added to the problem. Summers arrived early and with a view of the intensifying conditions, several state governments have begun to announce the dates for summer vacations for their schools.

With the hindrance in learning due to the pandemic, the summer holidays this year have been cut back to make up for lost time. To this end, the timeline to conclude the final year examinations for 2021-2022 academic year has been set for May. Many states, from Uttar Pradesh to Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, have announced their dates for summer vacations in 2022. Here’s a latest list from across states.

Uttar Pradesh: The summer vacations will star from May 21 in UP and continue till June 30 this year. This means students in the state will get a 51-day summer holiday in 2022.

Chhattisgarh: The state school education department of Chhattisgarh has announced that the summer holidays this year will begin on April 24 and will end on June 14.

Odisha: Summer vacations in Odisha were cut short by 35 days this year and have been announced for June 6 to June 16. Due to the prevailing heat wave in the state, a five-day suspension of classes for all students have been announced from April 26 to April 30.

Maharashtra: The summer holidays in 2022 for Maharashtra schools are scheduled from May 2 to June 12 for Classes 1-9 and 11. Apart from Vidarbha, where schools will reopen on June 27, the academic session in rest of Maharashtra will start from June 13.

Karnataka: The summer vacations in Karnataka are ongoing, having been announced by the state government back in February from April 10 to May 15.

Andhra Pradesh: The students in the state will get summer vacations from May 6 to July 4 this year.

Madhya Pradesh: The state government in MP has not announced the summer vacation closure for schools this year. However, there has been rising demand from parents to shut down schools with temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius in several MP districts.

READ | NEET exam 2022: Know reason why candidates will get extra time