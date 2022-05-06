NEET PG 2022: Medical students make fresh plea to PM Narendra Modi to postpone exams

(Image Source: Twitter)

NEET PG 2022: Days after sources in Health Ministry confirmed that that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022) will be held as per scheduled on May 21, medical aspirants on Thursday again started campaigning on Twitter to postpone the medical entrance exam.

To draw the attention of the Prime Minister, several aspirants took to the micro blogging site to run the hashtag campaign - #PostponeNEETPG_ModiJi, #urging PM Modi to defer NEET PG 2022, citing ineligibility of 5,000 interns to write the exam due to delay in NEET PG 2021 counselling process. Within hours of the virtual campaign, the hashtag started trending top on Twitter with over 125,000 tweets.

Read | NEET PG 2022: Medical entrance exam to be held on May 21 as per schedule, no postponement

Several doctors' bodies have sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to hear their pleas. Last Wednesday, the All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking postponement of NEET PG 2022. On May 4, a group of medicos had filed a plea in the Supreme Court for its deferment.

The doctors' associations decided to start an online campaign after they wrote several letters to President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Doctors say that the gap between counselling and examination is very less.

Every year all medicos have a chance of attending NEET during their internship but this year due to pandemic, lakhs of interns are not eligible for the examination. Several MPs have also urged the Health Minister to consider the medicos' demand. PMK youth wing president and Rajya Sabha member Anbumani Ramadoss has extended support to students' consistent demand for postponing NEET PG 2022.

The demand to postpone the examination comes in the wake of counselling for the last year being delayed due to the pendency of OBC reservation-related cases in the Supreme Court. Due to the delay, medical students, who were expecting to get admitted in the last academic year, could not prepare for the NEET-PG 2022 exam, the arguement goes.