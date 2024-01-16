Meet Shital Jumbad, hired for record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, IIIT, her whopping salary is…

Shital Jumbad, who embarked on a journey from Jalkot to the United States, has become a role model for girls.

Shital Jumbad, the daughter of a school teacher in a small town, is now working as a Senior Software Engineer in the United States. Shital holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree from an engineering college in Pune. She further pursued her studies in the United States, without any mention of the prestigious IIT or NIT in her bio. Nonetheless, she has achieved significant recognition with an impressive package, making a name for herself across the country. Let's explore how the journey unfolded for Shital Jumbad, the daughter of a school teacher.

Daughter of Baba Saheb Jumbad, Shital has not only set records for her family but also surpassed the salaries of district employees. Her educational journey includes primary education at Bal Vikas Primary School in Jalkot, secondary education at Saraswati Bhuvan High School, Paratur, and higher secondary education at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya. She completed her 11th and 12th grades at Vishwashanti Junior College, Indevadi.

Subsequently, Shital completed her Bachelor of Engineering from VIT Engineering College in Pune. She excelled in the GRE and TOEFL exams, securing admission to the University of Utah in the United States. VIT, known as Vishwakarma Institute of Technology, is a reputable private engineering college with excellent placement opportunities.

Baba Saheb Jumbad expressed pride in his daughter's accomplishments. Shital worked as an Assistant Professor and pursued her Master's degree in the United States. Recently, she joined as a Senior System Software Engineer in California.

After successfully clearing the GRE and TOEFL exams, Shital gained admission to the University of Utah in the United States. In her second year of pursuing a master's degree, she was selected as a System Software Engineer. For this role, she received an impressive package of INR 3.6 crores.

Shital Jumbad, who embarked on a journey from Jalkot to the United States, has become a role model for girls. Her father is a teacher, and her mother is a homemaker. The Jumbad family has three well-educated children, with a son pursuing engineering at VIT Pune and a daughter in her second year of MBBS.