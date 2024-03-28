Education

Meet Saahil Ali, got job with record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, VIT, NIT his whopping salary is...

Before landing his role as a software engineer at Adyen, Saahil has done internships at notable organisations.

Saahil Ali of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalay University (DAVV) in Madhya Pradesh's Indore made waves by securing an annual package of Rs 1.13 crore from Adyen, a technology firm based in the Netherlands. Saahil, who completed his MTech degree from DAVV’s International Institute of Professional Studies (IIPS) College, started working as a Software Engineer at Adyen in February 2023. He is the first student from DAVV to receive such a lucrative employment offer, challenging the prevailing notion that students from only top-tier institutions such as IIT or IIM get such high-paying job opportunities. Before landing his role as a software engineer at Adyen, Saahil has done internships at notable organisations including Eatburp Developers, Codenscious, Cliff.ai, Greendeck, Python Software Foundation, GitHub, and Cred. These internships showcased his versatility and proficiency across various domains within the technology industry. His LinkedIn profile reveals his passion for employing data-driven approaches to solve business challenges, emphasising his ability to navigate different verticals and deliver high-quality solutions.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.