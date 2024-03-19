Meet doctor who left medical career to crack UPSC exam twice, became IPS then IAS officer, her AIR was...

Some people change their careers in between but that doesn’t signify that they are confused instead it suggests that they are more focused and brave to take risks to achieve success.

One such inspiring story is of IAS officer Mudra Gairola.

Mudra is a native of Karnprayag in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. She has been a topper since childhood and scored 96% marks in the 10th and 97% marks in the 12th board exams. She was also felicitated in school by Kiran Bedi, India's first woman IPS officer.

Thereafter, she pursued BDS i.e. Bachelor of Dental Surgery course in a medical college in Mumbai and won a gold medal during graduation. Then, she moved to Delhi and enrolled in MDS but her father always dreamt of her becoming an IAS officer. He gave the UPSC exam in 1973, but failed to crack it.

To realize her father's long-lost dreamMudra Gairola quit MDS in between and began preparing for the UPSC exam. In 2018, she took the UPSC Civil Services exam for the first time, but failed. She couldn’t crack in the next two attempts either. Then in 2021, she finally cracked UPSC with 165th rank and became an IPS officer. However, she was fixated on IAS dream, so in 2022, she finally cracked UPSC with 53rd rank and became IAS in the 5th attempt.