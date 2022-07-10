IOCL Recruitment 2022: New vacancies announced for Junior Operator posts, know salary, eligibility

File photo

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is inviting applications for 39 Junior Operator (Aviation) Gr. I posts for its various locations in the Southern States of Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The last date to apply is July 29, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, iocl.com.

IOCL Junior Operator Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Junior Operator (Aviation) Gr. I

No. of Vacancy: 39

Pay Scale: 23000 – 78000/-

IOCL Junior Operator Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Higher Secondary (Class XII) with valid Heavy Vehicle Driving Liceanse and Minimum one year work Experience.

Age Limit: 18 to 26 years

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through SBI collect.

For General/ EWS and OBC categories: 150/-

For SC/ST/PwBD candidates: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the IOCL Website iocl.com.

Starting date for online application submission: July 09, 2022

Last date for online application submission: July 29, 2022

Date of Written Test: August 21, 2022

IOCL Junior Operator Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Test and Skill/Proficiency/Physical Test (SPPT).

Notification: iocl.com