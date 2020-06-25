CBSE, ICSE cancel remaining class 10th, 12th exams

The government on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that CBSE has decided to cancel the remaining class 10 and class 12 exams that were earlier scheduled for July 1 to July 15. However, the board doesn't agree to give the option to students to write the exam later, Centre informed the Supreme Court

Following CBSE, the ICSE board also cancelled class 10 and 12 board exams.

Representing the MHRD, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court that students of class 12 of CBSE board can optionally sit in the examinations if they want to. If they don't want to appear, their performance in the last two examinations will be considered to grant them marks.

The option to appear for the exams will, however, be available only for students of class 12.

The CBSE exams were postponed earlier in wake of the coronavirus crisis across the country. It has increased anxiety, worry and frustration among students as well as parents.

Delhi, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have conveyed the inability to conduct the examinations, Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta told the apex court.

A plea was filed in the top court by some parents of the students, seeking a direction to the CBSE to declare the results on the basis of the exam already conducted and internal assessment marks of remaining subjects.

Moreover, any decision regarding the postponement of the JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 exams by the NTA is likely to come later this afternoon.

Universities and schools across the country started closing down since March 16 when the Centre announced classrooms to be shut down in order to contain the spread of the virus. Subsequently, a nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24, and ever since schools and colleges remain closed in the country.

Many states have already scrapped their respective board exams in view of the ongoing crisis.

In April, UGC constituted two committees to take crucial decisions on issues related to academic loss due to lockdown, and necessary measures to begin academic session after the lockdown.