CBSE Class 10, 12 compartment exams to be conducted in September: Check date sheet, timings, direct link

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), on Friday, released the CBSE Class 10, Class 12 compartment exam date sheets on the official website, cbse.nic.in.

CBSE Class 10 compartment exam 2020 will be held on September 22, 23, 25, 26 and 28, 2020 from 10'30 AM to 1'30 PM.

CBSE Class 12 compartment exams will be conducted on September 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 28, 29 and 30.

The question paper would be distributed to candidates at 10:15 A.M while the answer books would be distributed between 10:00 AM to 10:15 AM.

In view of the COVID-19 crisis, CBSE has asked students to strictly follow social distancing. The Board in an official notification said that all the candidates will have to carry their own hand sanitiser in a transparent bottle and a water bottle. Wearing masks is mandatory as well.

Candidates will be required to strictly follow the instructions mentioned on the CBSE Compartment exam admit cards, an official statement said.

CBSE Compartment Date Sheet 2020: Direct Link

CBSE Compartment Date sheet 2020 Class 10: Direct Link

CBSE Compartment Date sheet 2020 Class 12: Direct Link

The CBSE on Friday told the Supreme Court that it is likely to conduct compartment examination for students of classes X and XII by September-end and examination centers have been increased to 1,278.

Advocate Rupesh Kumar appearing for the CBSE told the bench that all precautions will be taken to conduct compartment examinations in view of COVID-19.

"Centres for compartment exams have been increased to 1,278. We have taken a decision that in a class where 40 students could sit, now only 12 will sit. We are taking all precautions for conducting exams. Today, notification is expected to be issued," CBSE counsel had told the court.

The Counsel appearing for the petitioner stated that the main exam was not conducted so why can there not be a scheme to cancel compartment exams.

The court was hearing a plea filed by students who were placed in the compartment category, after CBSE declared the result for the said classes, based on an alternative evaluation method, in July this year.

The petitioners contended that it shall be impossible for CBSE to safely conduct the compartment examination amid the pandemic and since the compartment exams were not conducted in July, students have been unable to take admissions in Universities.

It sought a direction for CBSE to cancel the compartment exam and also sought setting aside of its August 6 and 12 notifications dated mandating compartment examination.

(With inputs from ANI)