Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: BSEB to release matric result on this date, check details

Students can visit the official websites results.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in to check and download their BSEB 10th result once it has been declared.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Mar 29, 2024, 04:24 PM IST

(Image source: ANI)
The results of the 2023 Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) matric or class 10 board exam will be released shortly. It may be released on March 30 or 31, according to reports. When the BSEB 10th grade results from the previous year were released on March 31, approximately 81.04 percent of students passed the test. To pass the exam, students must receive at least 33% of the possible percentage in each subject and a total of 150 marks. Students can visit the official websites results.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in to check and download their BSEB 10th result once it has been declared. The BSEB Matric exam was taken by over 16 lakh students between February 15 and 23.

The improvement in the Bihar Board Result 2024 can be attributed to the following factors, according to BSEB Chairman IAS Anand Kishore Bihar: Since August 2023, exams have been held every month, allowing students to comprehend both their performance and areas for improvement. This facilitated the performance evaluation. For students who struggled academically, extra classes were held in all schools from 4 to 5 p.m. for one hour. — The number of teachers in the schools has expanded compared to prior years, contributing to an improvement in educational standards, as per reports.

