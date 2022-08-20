Delhi: Tenant kills landlord with hammer after fight over drinking, arrested

File photo

The Delhi Police has arrested a man for killing the owner of the house where he was residing for past few days. The incident took place in Delhi's Mangolpuri. A complaint was lodged by the victim's son Jagdish about the killing of his father Suresh.

The accused, who is from Bihar, was arrested within 24 hours of the crime. Jagdish informed the police that he lives at ground floor while his father used to live at the first floor of their house in Mangol Puri, and they had let out the second floor, four days ago, to a man named Pankaj Kumar Sahni.

Accused takes selfie after killing landlord

Police said that the accused Sahni disclosed that both of them consumed alcohol in the night after which Suresh fell asleep and he hit him with hammer and then also took a selfie and shot video with the dead body.

He said that he had also stolen his mobile, documents and cash and escaped from the place.

According to Jagdish, four days ago, his father brought a man namely Pankaj and told that he is an orphan and allowed him to stay with them in their house on rent. On August 9, Pankaj went out and came drunk in the evening, following which a scuffle took place between Suresh and Pankaj which was eventually pacified when the latter apologized to the owners of the house," DCP said.

"On the morning of August 10, Sahni called Jagdish and narrated that he had left the house during the previous night around 11 pm as his father used indecent words and highly filthy language against him which he couldn`t tolerate and after this Sahni started laughing," he added mentioning that Jagdish found the call suspicious and immediately rushed to his father, where the former found him lying unconscious with his head bleeding.

How did police nab the accused?

The accused had escaped from the spot with the mobile phone, ID card other belongings of the deceased Suresh. Following the investigation, the police identified the accused as Pankaj Kumar Sahni and sent teams sent to all the Railway stations and Bus terminals suspecting the possibility of him escaping to Bihar.

The police arrested the accused from Mangolpuri Industrial area after he changed several locations.

"The location was initially traced out to be at Anand Parbat, Delhi. But till the team reached there, the accused changed his location to RK Ashram, Metro Station. From there, in order to dupe police, the accused boarded the metro towards Faridabad, then again came back to Kashmiri Gate," police said.

"He again boarded the metro and reached Ballabhgarh. The team kept following him and also reached Ballabhgarh, but he could not be traced out there. After which his location was traced out to be at New Delhi Railway Station, from where he boarded a train and reached to Rohtak, Haryana," it added.

The team also reached Rohtak following the accused but he could not be traced out. Finally, after some time his location came out to be at Mangolpuri Industrial area and immediately the team nabbed him from there.

"The team succeeded in capturing the accused after a long chase of about 250 km," the police informed.

(With inputs from ANI)