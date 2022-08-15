Search icon
Delhi shocker: Property dealer shot dead in broad daylight in Jamia Nagar

A man named Waseef Sattar Gazi was shot and killed in Noor Nagar in Jamia Nagar, Delhi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 15, 2022, 06:48 PM IST

On Sunday, a 40-year-old property dealer was shot and killed in broad daylight in Delhi's Jamia Nagar, and horrific footage of the crime was recorded by nearby CCTV cameras.

Also, READ: Al-Qaida's India mouthpiece exhorts Muslims to bring Nupur Sharma to 'justice', calls for 'defensive jihad'

Wasif Sattar Ghazi, the victim, was killed in a shooting at Noor Nagar, which is part of the Jamia Nagar neighbourhood. The two-wheeled assailants hit the victim's bicycle first, knocking him off his bike.

One of the assailants was seen dismounting from the motorcycle and preparing a weapon. He took a head-on shot at the victim and then ran away with his accomplice.

The authorities have not yet determined a motive for the assault. They are searching through hours of surveillance video.

The police have opened a murder investigation and are looking for the perpetrators. There will be further digging done soon.

Wordle 422 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 15
