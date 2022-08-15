Delhi shocker: Property dealer shot dead in broad daylight in Jamia Nagar

On Sunday, a 40-year-old property dealer was shot and killed in broad daylight in Delhi's Jamia Nagar, and horrific footage of the crime was recorded by nearby CCTV cameras.

Delhi | A youth, namely Wasif, was shot dead in Jamia Nagar area today. After receiving info, the injured youth was immediately taken to the hospital, however, he succumbed to his injuries before reaching the hospital. Search is on for the accused: Police — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2022

Wasif Sattar Ghazi, the victim, was killed in a shooting at Noor Nagar, which is part of the Jamia Nagar neighbourhood. The two-wheeled assailants hit the victim's bicycle first, knocking him off his bike.

One of the assailants was seen dismounting from the motorcycle and preparing a weapon. He took a head-on shot at the victim and then ran away with his accomplice.

The authorities have not yet determined a motive for the assault. They are searching through hours of surveillance video.

The police have opened a murder investigation and are looking for the perpetrators. There will be further digging done soon.