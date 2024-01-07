Headlines

Winter vacations extended in these cities; check complete list here

In the heart of this wintry scenario, Delhi, braving extreme cold waves, has opted for a further extension of winter vacations.

Shweta Singh

Updated: Jan 07, 2024, 06:13 AM IST

As winter settles in across northern India, schools are grappling with the challenges posed by the cold wave sweeping through the region. Various states have taken precautionary measures, extending winter vacations to ensure the safety and well-being of students amidst the biting cold and dense fog.

In a bid to safeguard students from the adverse weather, several states have announced extended school closures. Uttar Pradesh's Noida and Greater Noida schools have taken stringent steps, remaining shut till January 14 for students up to Class 8, citing the relentless cold and thick fog enveloping the area. Even Lucknow has adjusted school timings for higher classes, altering their schedule to commence at 10 am and conclude by 3 pm.

Rajasthan, in response to the prevailing cold wave, has granted district collectors the authority to further prolong the winter break or modify school timings based on local conditions. Meanwhile, Punjab schools have tweaked their schedules considering the inclement weather.

The situation in Haryana follows suit, with the government mandating an extended winter vacation from January 1 to January 15, and reopening schools on January 16, 2024, foreseeing the harsh cold expected to persist.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a slew of warnings, predicting cold wave conditions, dense fog, and even thunderstorms and lightning in the coming days, heightening concerns for student safety and commuting.

In the heart of this wintry scenario, Delhi, braving extreme cold waves, has opted for a further extension of winter vacations. The Delhi Directorate of Education, taking cognizance of the IMD's yellow alert signaling dense fog, light rainfall, and plummeting temperatures, announced an extension of the school closure till January 10. Initially set to resume classes on Monday, schools in Delhi will now remain closed until Wednesday, prioritizing the safety of students and staff.

The directive from the Directorate of Education in Delhi mandates all school heads to disseminate this critical information among stakeholders, emphasizing the necessity of the extended break in light of the severe weather conditions.

