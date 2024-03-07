Twitter
UPW vs MI-W WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Women

UPW vs MI-W Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 14 between UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians Women.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 07, 2024, 03:29 PM IST

Seeking vengeance, the Mumbai Indians are set to face off against the UP Warriorz in an exciting WPL 2024 showdown at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on March 7th. Both teams are looking to bounce back from tough losses, with the MI falling short by 29 runs against the Delhi Capitals and the Warriorz experiencing a 23-run defeat at the hands of the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

For the Alyssa Healy-led Warriorz, securing a victory against the Mumbai Indians is crucial as they currently sit in fourth place on the points table with four points, needing a win to keep their WPL Playoffs aspirations alive. Healy showcased her leadership and skill in the team's previous match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, where her impressive innings of 55 runs off 38 deliveries stood out, supported by strong performances from Deepti Sharma and Poonam Khemmar.

Despite their batting prowess, concerns linger over the Warriorz's bowling performance, with only Sophie Ecclestone and Deepti Sharma consistently delivering. As they prepare to take on the Mumbai Indians, the Warriorz will need to address these issues to secure a much-needed victory and stay in the running for the WPL Playoffs.

Match Details

Up Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Women, 14th Match

Date & Time: Mar 07, 07:30 PM 

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 

UPW vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Yastika Bhatia, Alyssa Healy 

Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur, Kiran Navgire 

All-Rounders: Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris 

Bowlers: Pooja Vastrakar, Sophie Ecclestone

UPW vs MI-W My Dream11 team

Yastika Bhatia, Alyssa Healy, Harmanpreet Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Grace Harris, Chamari Athapaththu, Pooja Vastrakar, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Also Read| WPL 2024: Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney shine as Gujarat Giants beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 19 runs

