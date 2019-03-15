Under-fire Mumbai selectors resign

All members of Mumbai's senior selection committee have resigned, it was learnt, a few hours before the Mumbai Cricket Association's (MCA) ad-hoc committee met here Friday.

The committee was headed by former India pacer Ajit Agarkar and also comprised former India spinner Nilesh Kulkarni, Sunil More and Ravi Thakkar.

All the four members had sent in their resignations in the afternoon Friday, according to MCA sources.

Incidentally, the selectors have resigned a day after the conclusion of the domestic season after the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy ended Thursday night in Indore.

The selectors were under pressure after a Special General Meeting of the MCA member units had passed a resolution to sack them.

The matter had then come up to the Cricket Improvement Committee which backed the selectors.

It is understood that the current ad hoc committee took a legal opinion on the issue before it met.