U19 Asia Cup: Azan Awais' ton guides Pakistan to 8-wicket win over India

Pakistan relied on Azan Awais' elegant unbeaten century to secure a resounding eight-wicket victory over their arch-rivals India in the ongoing U-19 Asia Cup on Sunday.

Opting to bat first, the India U19 team managed to post a competitive total of 259/9 in their allotted 50 overs. Adarsh Singh (62 off 81) and Uday Saharan (60 off 98) made significant contributions, laying a solid foundation for the team. Saharan's captaincy knock showcased a perfect blend of resilience and technique, stabilizing the innings after the early loss of Arshin Atul Kulkarni (24 off 24). However, the real momentum came from Sachin Dhas, who unleashed a blistering 58 from just 42 balls, propelling India to a challenging score.

Pakistan U19's bowling attack, spearheaded by Mohammad Zeeshan's impressive haul of 4/46, consistently chipped away at the Indian batting lineup. Zeeshan's spell, characterized by disciplined line and length, played a pivotal role in restricting India below the 260-mark.

In pursuit of a challenging target of 260, the Pakistan U19 team showcased an exceptional batting performance, led by the remarkable century of Azan Awais. Awais remained unbeaten on 105 runs from 130 deliveries, displaying a masterclass in chasing a substantial total. Shahzaib Khan (63 off 88) and Saad Baig (68* off 51) also played crucial roles, providing substantial support and ensuring that the Pakistani chase maintained its momentum.

Despite an initial success from Murugan Abhishek (2/55), the Indian bowling unit struggled to make further breakthroughs. Pakistan seized this opportunity, with Awais and Baig forging an unbeaten partnership of 125 runs for the third wicket. Baig's explosive batting in the latter part of the innings, featuring 8 boundaries and a six, decisively tilted the game in Pakistan's favor.

India's fate now rests on their final group league match against Nepal, which they must win in order to secure a spot in the semi-finals. On the other hand, Pakistan, with two wins from two games, would need to suffer a significant defeat against Afghanistan to jeopardize their chances of qualifying.

