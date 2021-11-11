T20 WC: Twitter divided after Sania Mirza cheers for Pakistan in semi-final clash against Australia

Pakistan scored 176 in their allotted 20 overs after being asked to bat first by Australia in the semi-final clash.

The semi-final clash between Pakistan and Australia is underway in Dubai and it has come to the stage where it match could go in anyone's favour. The winner of this clash would be joining New Zealand in the Final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

While fans are enjoying the fierce clash between the two semi-finalists, Indian have taken it upon themselves to question tennis star Sania Mirza's nationality and support after seeing her cheering for Pakistan at the stadium.

While some are questioning why is she supporting the Men in Green, some have stood up for the tennis ace telling the ones who are questioning her that her support is for her husband Shoaib Malik and the player has won a lot of medals for India.

SaNiA mIrZa Is PaKiStAnI bEcAuSe ShE cLaPpEd FoR pAkIsTaN mf stfu she literally represents India in tennis and her husband plays for Pakistan so stfu stfu stfu — Arjun Bharath (@n80iyerboi) November 11, 2021

Saw Sania Mirza is supporting for Pakistan.She still holds Indian citizenship. Should she be booked under UAPA like those Indian nationals who were booked under UAPA for supporting Pakistan? ##PAKvAUS — Priyajyoti Das (@PPriyajyoti) November 11, 2021

Sania mirza is proud of you malik sab. — Chaudhry Kashif (@Chaudhr55710466) November 11, 2021

When India is out, as an indian (and a sub-continent-tian), for sake of Sania Mirza, why wouldn't you support Pakistan? #PAKVSAUS pic.twitter.com/LdJmnaNdQu — 1Common Man (@1CommonMan_) November 11, 2021

Trophy toh Sania Mirza k susral hi aayegi.#AUSvPAK — Sehrish (@Bao_Raaaami) November 11, 2021

As for the clash, Pakistan scored 176 in their allotted 20 overs after being asked to bat first. Australia, coming in to chase the score lost five wickets at regular intervals, but have managed to keep the match alive and not a one-sided affair.