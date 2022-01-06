'Sirf apne bare me sochta hai': Watch Indian players sledge South African skipper Dean Elgar

Day 3 of the second Test between India and South Africa saw plenty of drama. Many players from both sides went head to head and there were multiple incidents of players from both sets sledging each other.

A video of the Indian players sledging South African skipper Dean Elgar is now going crazy viral on social media. The incident occurred in the 28th over of South Africa's second inning.

Ravichandran Ashwin was bowling to Keegan Petersen, and he trapped the latter as Ashwin's ball turned from well-outside off, and struck Petersen's pads. Both Ashwin and Rishabh Pant appealed in full force, and umpire Marais Erasmus also looked pretty convinced.

Petersen did look towards his skipper Dean Elgar standing on non-strikers' end however he opted not to review the decision and he was indeed proved correct by the replays that suggested it was clear LBW.

A disappointed Petersen then walked towards the dressing room and Rassie van der Dussen came out to bat, just as the changes were taking place, the stump mics caught Indian players sledging the South African skipper for not reviewing the dismissal.

The voice of an Indian player is heard in the viral clip, wherein he says, "Zabardast captain he yeh, zabardast captain he yeh. Sirf apne baare me sochta he (He is a superb captain. He only thinks about himself)."

You can watch the clip of Indian players sledging Dean Elgar below:

I loved the way rishab pant said this during the match when petersen got out pic.twitter.com/vqeEIlT3xG — Charan Donekal (@CDonekal) January 5, 2022

South Africa were chasing a total of 240 runs and could only muster up a total of 118/2 at stumps on Day 3. Play was delayed on Day 4 by heavy rainfall, however, the match is set to resume with just 34 overs set to be bowled on Thursday.

The hosts currently need 122 runs with eight wickets in hand to win the second Test and thereby level the three-match series 1-1.