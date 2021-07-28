MNR-W vs NOS-W The Hundred Women's Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers

Indian star batter Jemimah Rodrigues has single-handedly lit up The Hundred for the Northern Superchargers women's side winning two games on her own. While bowlers and skipper Lauren Winfield-Hill have chipped in but it is Rodrigues, who has been the star of the tournament so far playing knocks of 92* and 60.

Manchester Originals, on the other hand, have struggled to string up performances together as in the first game the bowlers couldn't defend the 135-run target and in the second game, the batters weren't up to the task as they were restricted to a score of just 93 runs against the Birmingham Phoenix chasing 115 runs. The home side will be keen to break their losing streak and win some games unless it's too late.

Dream11 Prediction – Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers – The Hundred Women's competition 9th match in Manchester

MNR-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers Women

Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers Women's My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Lauren Winfield-Hill

Batters: Jemimah Rodrigues, Lizelle Lee, Laura Kimmince, Hollie Armitage

All-rounders: Harmanpreet Kaur, Alice Davidson Richards

Bowlers: Phoebe Graham, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Katie Levick

MNR-W vs NOS-W Probable Playing XIs

Manchester Originals: Lizelle Lee, Emma Lamb, Georgie Boyce, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mignon du Preez, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross (c), Eleanor Threlkeld (wk), Cordelia Griffith, Laura Jackson, Alex Hartley

Northern Superchargers: Lauren Winfield-Hill (w/c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Wolvaardt, Hollie Armitage, Bess Heath, Alice Davidson Richards, Laura Kimmince, Linsey Smith, Elizabeth Russell, Phoebe Graham, Katie Levick

Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers Women My Dream11 Playing XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill(vc), Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Lizelle Lee, Laura Kimmince, Hollie Armitage, Harmanpreet Kaur, Alice Davidson Richards, Phoebe Graham, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Katie Levick

Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers Women Match Details

The match begins at 7.30 PM IST and will take place at the Old Trafford, Manchester July 25. The match will be live-streamed on the Fancode app in India.

Squads

Manchester Originals Women: Lizelle Lee, Emma Lamb, Georgie Boyce, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mignon du Preez, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross(c), Cordelia Griffith, Eleanor Threlkeld(w), Laura Jackson, Alex Hartley, Natalie Brown, Alice Dyson, Hannah Jones, Danielle Collins

Northern Superchargers Women: Lauren Winfield Hill(w/c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Wolvaardt, Laura Kimmince, Bess Heath, Hollie Armitage, Alice Davidson Richards, Linsey Smith, Elizabeth Russell, Phoebe Graham, Katie Levick, Beth Langston, Nicola Carey, Sterre Kalis, Helen Fenby, Kalea Moore, Ami Campbell