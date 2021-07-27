Trending#

The Hundred: Twitterati heap praise on Smriti Mandhana as her 61* helps Southern Brave beat Welsh Fire

Southern Brave notched up their second win in as many matches in The Hundred Women's competition as they chased down 111 runs comfortably.


Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana played an unbeaten knock of 61 runs off just 39 balls for Southern Brave | Photo: The Hundred

Updated: Jul 27, 2021, 10:58 PM IST

The Indian cricketers have taken over The Hundred Women's competition and after stupendous performances by Jemimah Rodrigues, all-rounder Deepti Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur, it was time for the vice-captain of Indian women's T20I team, Smriti Mandhana to showcase her talent.

Southern Brave weren't chasing a huge total as pacers Amanda-Jade Wellington and Lauren Bell took wickets at regular intervals as Welsh Fire struggled throughout their innings to end up at a respectable score of 110/7.

The respectability wasn't enough for Welsh Fire to force a win as they really had to bowl well and take early wickets to hope for a win. But, Smriti Mandhana had other ideas.

Smriti and her opening partner Danni Wyatt got off to an explosive start as they scored 16 runs off the first five. Although the Southern Brave lost Wyatt's wicket, Smriti continued and made a mockery of the Welsh Fire bowling attack.

Smriti brought her fifty up in just 35 balls and finished the innings with a massive six, her third of the innings. Smriti ended up with an unbeaten knock of 61 runs off just 39 balls, smashing five fours and three sixes as she helped her side chase the total down in just 84 balls and the Brave side notched up their second win of the tournament.

Twitterati lauded Smriti for her exceptional knock as she single-handedly took the Southern Brave over the line.

