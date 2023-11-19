Headlines

Cricket

Meet India's richest cricketer, much wealthier than Tendulkar, Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit Sharma combined, is married to...

Legendary cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, etc are the richest cricketers in India.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 02:14 PM IST

There is no denying the fact that cricket is the biggest sport in India and Indian cricketers are the highest-paid cricketers in the world. Indian cricketers earn huge amounts of money as match fees and they also make substantial amounts of money by doing advertisements and other things.

Today, we will tell you about India's richest cricketer, not MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, or Sachin Tendulkar. We are talking about Samarjitsinh Ranjitsinh Gaekwad. 

Samarjitsinh Ranjitsinh Gaekwad's net worth is more than the combined worth of legendary cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, etc. 

Samarjitsinh Ranjitsinh Gaekwad was born on April 25, 1967. He was the only son of Ranjitsinh Pratapsinh Gaekwad and Shubhanginiraje. Samarjitsinh Ranjitsinh Gaekwad completed his schooling at The Doon School in Dehradun. From a young age, Samarjitsinh Ranjitsinh Gaekwad was interested in the school's football, tennis, and cricket teams. 

He fulfilled his dream as Samarjitsinh Ranjitsinh Gaekwad was a top-order batsman and played for Baroda in the Ranji Trophy and represented them in the 1987/88 and 1988/89 seasons. After retiring from cricket, Samarjitsinh Ranjitsinh Gaekwad became the president of the Baroda Cricket Association.

Samarjitsinh Ranjitsinh Gaekwad is reportedly India’s richest cricketer as he has a net worth of more than Rs 20,000 crores. Samarjitsinh Ranjitsinh Gaekwad has inherited much of his family’s fortune after reaching a settlement agreement with his uncle. After the demise of his father, Ranjitsinh Pratapsinh Gaekwad, Samarjitsinh Ranjitsinh Gaekwad was crowned as the Maharaja of Baroda at the Laxmi Vilas Palace in June 2012. Samarjitsinh Ranjitsinh Gaekwad is also the owner of Laxmi Vilas Palace, which is India’s largest private residence. He also controls temple trusts of 17 major temples in Gujarat and Banaras. 

For the unversed, Samarjitsinh Ranjitsinh Gaekwad is married to Radhikaraje Gaekwad, who belongs to the Wankaner state of Gujarat. 

