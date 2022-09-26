Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

MCC issues statement on Deepti Sharma's run-out controversy of Charlotte Dean

Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) on Sunday backed Deepti`s run-out of Charlotte Dean at non-striker's end against England.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 26, 2022, 01:17 PM IST

MCC issues statement on Deepti Sharma's run-out controversy of Charlotte Dean
Deepti Sharma

Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma's act of 'mankading' Charlotte Dean at the non-striker's end has generated a lot of polarising reactions from many cricketers leaving the cricketing fraternity divided, however, custodian of cricket laws, Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) on Sunday backed Deepti`s run-out of Dean at non-striker's end against England.

READ: Virat Kohli scores 16000+ runs in white-ball cricket, becomes second player with most international runs for India

"Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) on Sunday announced amendments to the laws of cricket to move being run out at the non-striker's end, from law 41 unfair play to law 38 run out," MCC said in an official statement. 

The chatter has not stopped yet on India's Deepti Sharma running out England`s Charlotte Dean at the non-striker`s end in the 44th over of the innings. Many players came in support of Deepti while others have different opinions and stands with Charlotte.

"This change will formally come into effect from October 1, 2022. This was done to clarify this matter and to place an onus on batters to ensure that they do not leave the crease at the non-striker's end, prior to a bowler releasing the ball. The Law is clear, as it needs to be for all umpires to be able to easily interpret throughout all levels of the game and at all moments in the game," the statement further added. 

"Cricket is a broad church and the spirit by which it is played is no different. As custodians of the Spirit of Cricket, MCC appreciates its application is interpreted differently across the globe. Respectful debate is healthy and should continue, as where one person sees the bowler as breaching the Spirit in such examples, another will point at the non-striker gaining an unfair advantage by leaving their ground early."

READ: Batters doing well but death bowling a bit of concern, says Rohit Sharma after India's series win against Australia

"MCC's message to non-strikers continues to be to remain in their ground until they have seen the ball leave the bowler`s hand. Then dismissals, such as the one seen yesterday, cannot happen. Whilst yesterday was indeed an unusual end to an exciting match, it was properly officiated and should not be considered as anything more," the statement concluded.

With 17 runs needed to win the third and final match of the three-match ODI series, the 10th wicket partnership on 35 and Charlotte Dean edging closer to a fantastic half-century, drama unfolded at Lord`s with Deepti running Dean out at the non-striker`s end in her delivery stride.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar drops new poster, announces film's release date
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.