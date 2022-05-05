Search icon
IPL 2022: 8 runs short of 100, THIS is what David Warner told Rovman Powell

Needing just 8 runs to score his century, Rovman Powell revealed he asked David Warner for a single, but the Australian denied it. Read on.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 05, 2022, 10:56 PM IST

David Warner rejected the chance to notch his century revealed Rovman Powell

David Warner was at his usual best against his former team Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Thursday as they squared off against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. 

The swashbuckling Australian opener ended his inning on 92* runs in 58 balls, and even though he had the chance to complete his century, Warner turned it down, revealed his teammate Rovman Powell. 

The pair of them helped Delhi Capitals reach a total of 207/3, and Powell, who was on strike in the 20th over, revealed that he asked Warner about taking a single so that the DC opener could have reached his century, but the Australian rejected and instead asked Powell to go for the big shots himself. 

After the end of the Sunrisers' inning, the Caribbean all-rounder spoke to the media and revealed Warner's selfless act. 

"I was trying my best. I wanted him to get to a hundred, but he asked me to hit as hard as I could, and wasn't bothered about his own hundred," he stated. 

Rovman Powell scored 19 runs in the final over of DC's inning, as he took Umran Malik to the cleaners, despite the SRH pacer bowling at speeds of 156-157 kmph, both of which resulted in boundaries. 

Powell finished his knock at 67* off 35 deliveries and notched his first-ever IPL fifty. 

In reply, SRH knew they had a mountain to climb, but they were reduced to 101/4 after 14 overs thanks to an excellent bowling effort from Khaleel Ahmed who picked up two wickets in three overs, giving away just 23 runs. 

