Gautam Gambhir reveals WHY MS Dhoni's success as Team India skipper was luck-based

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has claimed that MS Dhoni was 'very lucky' as a skipper.

Team India, under the leadership of Dhoni, won the T20 World Cup in 2007, the ICC Men's World Cup in 2011 and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

However, according to Gambhir, Dhoni consumed the fruits of the hard work that was put in by his predecessors, most notably the former Indian skipper and current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly.

"Dhoni has been a very lucky captain because he got an amazing team in every format. Captaining 2011 World Cup team was very easy for Dhoni because we had players like Sachin (Tendulkar), (Virender) Sehwag, myself, Yuvraj (Singh), Yusuf (Pathan), Virat (Kohli) so he had got the best teams," Gambhir said on a TV show.

"Ganguly had to work very hard for it, and as a result Dhoni won so many trophies," he added.

It was under the leadership of Dhoni that India reached number one ranking in both Test and ODI formats of the game.

But Gambhir feels Dhoni's success in Test cricket is simply down to one player which he again inherited from Ganguly - Zaheer Khan.

"The reason Dhoni became such a successful captain in Test cricket is because of Zaheer Khan."

"He was a big blessing that Dhoni got, for which credit goes to Ganguly. According to me, Zaheer has been India’s best world class bowler."