Cricket

Explained: Implications of rain affecting India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 match

India and Pakistan will square off in the 2023 World Cup match in Ahmedabad. The are bleak chances of rain during the fixture.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 11:54 PM IST

The cricketing world's attention is firmly fixed on the grand stage of Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, as India prepares to face Pakistan in a critical league-stage encounter of the 2023 World Cup. This match promises to be a spectacle of monumental proportions, poised to capture the imagination of cricket enthusiasts worldwide. Despite recent meetings in the Asia Cup, the anticipation surrounding this face-off is unparalleled, given that it unfolds in India's iconic cricketing fortress, the world's largest cricket stadium.

However, amidst the fervor and excitement, there looms a cause for concern - the weather forecast. Evidently, there's a shadow of uncertainty cast by the potential for rain, which could potentially disrupt this highly- anticipated clash. The India Meteorological Department has issued a prediction of light showers on the day of the India-Pakistan World Cup match, albeit against a backdrop of dry weather in Gujarat for the upcoming days. Isolated areas in Ahmedabad district, including the city itself, may experience these light showers on October 14, with cloudy conditions expected to persist. The subsequent day could witness similar conditions, with light rain in Ahmedabad and other northern districts, such as Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, and Arvalli, as reported by Manorama Mohanty, director of the Meteorological Centre in Ahmedabad.

As we witnessed during India's warm-up matches, predicting India's weather is a challenging endeavor, and rain showers can be uninvited guests at any time. So, what happens if rain plays the spoilsport in the India-Pakistan World Cup match?

In the unfortunate event of rain disrupting this much-awaited encounter, both India and Pakistan will be awarded one point each. This outcome would thwart the aspirations of both teams to ascend to the top of the standings. The victor of this Saturday's game was slated to challenge New Zealand for the coveted top position. However, if the match is washed out due to rain, India will remain in the third position, while Pakistan will continue to occupy the fourth spot. Naturally, players and fans alike fervently hope that rain doesn't intervene and that they can enjoy a complete 100-over spectacle.

