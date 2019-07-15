ENG vs NZ, World Cup 2019: 'A bit of shame,' says Kane Williamson after England were awarded six runs for overthrow

World Cup 2019: In the high drama match, the game swung viciously in the final over with England finally lifting their maiden trophy.

The last over before the Super Over saw England needing nine from three balls.

It was then that Ben Stokes hit Trent Boult to the deep. The return throw from Martin Guptill hit Stokes' bat as he dived to make his ground for the second, with the ball rebounding to the rope for an additional four runs.

Stokes immediately raised his hands to apologise for the incident, with the England allrounder clearly having no intention to deflect the ball. According to the rules, once a throw rebounds off a batsman or bat, no further runs are taken.

There is, however, no official rule to protect this, and the umpires awarded the extra four runs to Stokes and reduce the margin to three from two.

However, regardless of the game's traditions, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said it wasn't a time to push for a change.

“Yeah, that was a bit of shame, eh,” said the Black Caps’ captain, of the ricochet incident. “Unfortunately, that’s the game we play, those things happen from time to time.”

"The rule has been there for a long time. I don't think anything like that's happened (before) where you now question it. There were so many other bits and pieces to that game that were so important."

Williamson also brushed aside questions over the decision review system (DRS), after they were denied Jason Roy's wicket on the first ball of England's innings.

The Kiwis' referral was turned down, despite the ball appearing to be crashing into leg stump on the tracker. According to the ICC rules, 50 per cent of the ball should be hitting the stumps for a call to be overturned.

"You have small margins like that, you have other sorts of human decisions that can go one way or another and that is just part and parcel of the sport," Williamson said.

"Guys moved on from that and a number of other parts in that match that would have been nice if they snuck our way."