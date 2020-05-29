COVID-19 pandemic: 55 players to resume training as ECB plans return of cricket

ECB also confirmed squads for specific formats will be announced in the coming days.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) revealed the list names of the men's national players on Friday (May 29) who resumed training as a part of the back-to-training group.

The cricketing body announced fifty-five players have been picked to return to training to prepare for behind-closed-doors cricket, subject to UK Government clearance.

HERE ARE THE NAMES:

Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Dom Bess, Sam Billings, James Bracey, Stuart Broad, Henry Brookes, Pat Brown, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Mason Crane, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Joe Denly, Ben Duckett, Laurie Evans, Ben Foakes, Richard Gleeson, Lewis Gregory, Sam Hain, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Keaton Jennings, Chris Jordan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Matt Parkinson, Ollie Pope, Adil Rashid, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, James Vince, Amar Virdi, David Willey, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood have all been asked to return to training which started in a phased manner last week.

As the coronavirus outbreak has brought all sports activities to a halt, players are practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments all around are urging people to stay at home.

Back on Thursday (May 28), ECB further delayed the restart of professional domestic cricket season until August 1 saying that no domestic cricket will be played amid COVID-19 scares.