Gorakpur, Patiala, Alwar: Reliance Jio 5G services launched in 10 more cities, know benefits

Reliance Jio launched its True 5G services in 10 cities across the eight states of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, bringing the total number of cities to 236.

The company claims that starting Tuesday, Jio's 5G services will be available in the cities of Hindupur, Madanapalle, and Proddatur in Andhra Pradesh; Raigarh in Chhattisgarh; Talcher in Odisha; Patiala in Punjab; Alwar in Rajasthan; Mancherial in Telangana; Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh; and Roorkee in Uttarakhand.

The spokesperson for Jio alleged that once its True 5G services were available, consumers in the area would benefit from the best possible telecommunications network as well as limitless opportunities for growth in industries such as e-governance, education, automation, artificial intelligence, gaming, healthcare, agriculture, IT, and small and medium businesses (SMEs).

Jio users in these cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps speeds, at no additional cost, starting today, according to a Jio statement released on Tuesday.

A Jio spokesperson said, "We are proud to roll out Jio True 5G services in these 10 cities across eight states. With this launch, Jio users across 236 cities can enjoy the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G in the new year 2023. These newly launched True 5G cities are important tourism and commerce destinations as well as key education hubs of our country."

Further adding, "We are grateful to the State Governments of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand for their continuous support in our quest to digitise the region."

(with inputs from ANI)