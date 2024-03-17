Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Prashanth Goswami shares how he got his Bollywood debut Yodha after failing first audition: 'I ran short...' | Exclusive

Ellyse Perry, Shreyanka Patil shine as RCB beat Delhi Capitals Women by 8 wickets to clinch maiden WPL title

The valuation of this company, founded by two Indians, went down by over Rs 41000 crore in two years, it's not Byju's

'Try and keep your ground...': Ishan Kishan expresses frustration over water bottle mess in message to fans

Watch: Farah Khan says she's feeling 'very poor' after seeing Karan Johar's new closet, their hilarious video goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Prashanth Goswami shares how he got his Bollywood debut Yodha after failing first audition: 'I ran short...' | Exclusive

Ellyse Perry, Shreyanka Patil shine as RCB beat Delhi Capitals Women by 8 wickets to clinch maiden WPL title

The valuation of this company, founded by two Indians, went down by over Rs 41000 crore in two years, it's not Byju's

10 vegetables that can be used for making juices

Side effects of eating too much protein

Isha Ambani's gown has strong Banaras connection, it's price is...

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

RCB Vs DC Final: Who is Going To Win Their 1st Ever Title? | WPL 2024 Final| Bangalore Vs Delhi T20

IPL 2024 Update: BCCI Exploring Possibility Of Moving Matches To Dubai Due To General Elections

Assembly Elections 2024: Dates Announced For Elections In Andhra, Odisha, Sikkim, and Arunachal

Prashanth Goswami shares how he got his Bollywood debut Yodha after failing first audition: 'I ran short...' | Exclusive

Watch: Farah Khan says she's feeling 'very poor' after seeing Karan Johar's new closet, their hilarious video goes viral

Ranvir Shorey recalls working with Sushant Singh Rajput in Sonchiriya: 'I wouldn’t say we were close but...'

HomeBusiness

Business

The valuation of this company, founded by two Indians, went down by over Rs 41000 crore in two years, it's not Byju's

The valuation of the firm declined to $35 billion as of January 31, 2024, from $40 billion in the financial year ended on January 31, 2022.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Mar 17, 2024, 10:47 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

E-commerce firm Flipkart's valuation has declined by USD 5 billion or around Rs 41,000 crore as of January 2024 compared to that in January 2022, according to equity transactions carried out by its US-based parent firm Walmart.

The valuation of the e-commerce firm declined to USD 35 billion as of January 31, 2024, from USD 40 billion in the financial year ended on January 31, 2022, as per Walmart's change in equity structure in Flipkart.

Flipkart attributed the decline in valuation to the demerger of fintech firm PhonePe into a separate company. Sources, however, peg the current valuation of Flipkart in the range of USD 38-40 billion.

Walmart diluted 8 per cent equity in Flipkart for USD 3.2 billion in fiscal year (FY) 2022 reflecting the enterprise value of the e-commerce at USD 40 billion.

The US retail giant in FY2024 increased its shareholding by 10 per cent to approximately 85 per cent by paying USD 3.5 billion, reflecting the enterprise valuation of Flipkart at USD 35 billion.

"During fiscal 2024, the company paid USD 3.5 billion to acquire shares from certain Flipkart noncontrolling interest holders and settle the liability to former noncontrolling interest holders of PhonePe. The company's ownership of Flipkart increased from approximately 75 per cent as of January 31, 2023, to approximately 85 per cent as of January 31, 2024," Walmart said.

Flipkart, however, countered the decrease in valuation shown as per Walmart's report and termed it an "appropriate adjustment" in the company's valuation.

"This interpretation is incorrect. The PhonePe separation was completed in 2023, which saw an appropriate adjustment in Flipkart's valuation," a Flipkart spokesperson said.

Flipkart sources said the enterprise valuation exercise was last done in 2021 and the total value of the firm included fintech firm PhonePe's valuation as well.

The source said that there is no change in the organic valuation of Flipkart.

"Last valuation exercise was in 2021 when Flipkart raised funds. Since then PhonePe was hived off from Flipkart at a certain valuation (reflecting 2021 value). PhonePe's valuation has increased subsequently because they raised funds (valuation exercise is part of the fund raise). Flipkart's valuation remains at what it was in 2021 adjusting for PhonePe hive-off," a company source said.

PhonePe is now valued at over USD 12 billion after a USD 850 million fund raise from a group of investors including General Atlantic, Tiger Global, Ribbit Capital, TVS Capital Funds etc.

According to the Flipkart source, the GMV of the company grew significantly in the range of 25-28 per cent on a year-over-year basis in the range of USD 29-30 billion in 2023 as festival sales were softer in 2022.

The growth in GMV is expected to have increased the valuation of Flipkart at present.

"In reality, if the valuation was to be done now for Flipkart, it would have gone by to the vicinity of USD 38-40 billion considering the growth in GMV (Gross merchandise value) and near profitability. But no such valuation exercise has happened for Flipkart since 2021," the source said.

Flipkart posted a net loss of Rs 4,846 crore and consolidated net total income of Rs 56,012.8 crore in FY23. Total expenses of the company were Rs 60,858 crore during the reported fiscal year.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim Assembly polls: EC changes counting date from June 4 to...

Electoral bonds: SC raps SBI for not disclosing bond numbers, seeks response by March 18

Aakhir Palaayan Kab Tak Box Office Update: Rs 10.16 crore in 3 weeks, Rajesh Sharma’s drama thriller shows steady growth

Javed Akhtar shares why he think his first marriage with Honey Irani failed: 'If I would have...'

Meet Indian genius who converted to Hinduism, was controversially denied Nobel Prize in 2005 for...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement