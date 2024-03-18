Tata Group plans to sell 2.34 crore shares of TCS, worth Rs 9000 crore, per share at Rs…

The Tata Group-backed Tata Sons is planning to sell 2.34 crore TCS shares in a block deal at Rs 4001 per share, which has put the company back in the news. According to a report by Bloomberg, Tata Sons is planning to sell 0.65 percent equity of Tata Consultancy Services, which represents 2.34 crore shares, in block deals at a price of Rs 4,001 per share. This amounts to approximately Rs 9,300 crore. As per market capitalisation, TCS is the second most valuable listed company in India, after Reliance Industries Ltd.

TCS's shares dropped 1.78 percent today to close at Rs 4144.75; the company has had 52 weeks of highs and lows of about Rs 4254 and Rs 3070, respectively.

In terms of market capitalization, TCS ranks second among Indian companies and is among the biggest IT companies globally. With 614,795 workers, TCS ranks sixth out of all companies in terms of workforce size. Tata Sons is reportedly preparing to sell up to 2.3 crore TCS shares through block deals on Tuesday, which would amount to 0.64% of the company's shares.