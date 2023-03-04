Search icon
Meet Sriharsha Majety, IIM alumnus, founder and CEO of Rs 87,500 crore company

Sriharsha Majety is known to keep a low-profile despite being the CEO who built one of India’s most valuable unicorns.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 07:13 AM IST

BITS Pilani and IIM Calcutta alumnus Sriharsha Majety is known to keep a low-profile despite being the CEO who built one of India’s most valuable unicorns. Majety is the co-founder and CEO of Swiggy, one of the country’s top two food delivery app giants alongside Zomato.

Majety hails from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. He reportedly comes from a family of entrepreneurs. His father used to own a restaurant while his mother was a doctor. Majety pursued engineering far from home at the prestigious Birla Institute of Technology and Sciences (BITS) in Rajasthan’s Pilani.

After BE and MSc at BITS, he took a year off instead of campus placements where he cleared Level 2 of the CFA Program before joining IIM Calcutta, as per his LinkedIn profile. Majety joined Nomura International as an associate before he began his entrepreneurial adventure. First, he co-founded a logistics startup called Bundle. However, it would be his second venture that would hit the spot.

Swiggy reached a valuation of $10.7 billion (over Rs 87,500 crore) in January 2022 with its latest round of funding. While the latest 2022 details of Majety’s net worth is not confirmed, he was worth around Rs 14,000 crore in 2020. His salary drawn was reportedly Rs 1 crore in 2019. Majety has an adventurous side too. He once reportedly travelled over 3,000 kms cycling across European countries like France, Italy, Spain and Portugal.

