Meet Rohan Murty, only son of Infosys founder billionaire Narayana Murthy; he doesn't work in his father's company

Rohan's story involves unwavering willpower, hard work, and extraordinary accomplishments, from his early programming drive to founding and scaling his start-up -Soroco.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 06:03 AM IST

People who have successful family businesses mostly join them and contribute to their success, but some people are exceptions and they like to carve their own identity by hustling.

One such person is Rohan Narayana Murty, who comes from a successful family, and has forged an independent name for himself while continuing to assist his famous and successful parents. Rohan is the son of NR Narayan Murty, founder of India's largest IT company Infosys and Sudha Murty, a best-selling author, philanthropist, and a pioneering female engineer at Tata Motors. While, his sister is Akshata Murty, the spouse of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. 

Rohan's journey has involved unwavering willpower, hardwork, and extraordinary accomplishments, from his early programming drive to founding and scaling his start-up -Soroco. 

Early Beginnings

The foundation of Rohan Murty's success was laid at a young age. He was raised in a supportive home with famous parents, where he ignited a passion for programming and invention, and an inquisitive mind. His schooling at Bangalore's Bishop Cotton Boys' School strengthened his basis preparing him for his future endeavours.

Thereafter, he attended Cornell University and graduated with a Bachelor in computer science. He then completed his PhD in computer engineering at Harvard University with a specialization in opportunistic wireless networks.

Founded his company

Upon its completion, he took the less-travelled path of technical innovation and co-founded Soroco in 2014 with renowned computer scientists Arjun Narayan and George Nychis. The company transformed the way businesses handled digital transformation by specialising in technology using artificial intelligence resources. He headed his startup's technological operations.

In recent years, the company underwent massive rapid expansion. To further it, ambitious strategies are being lade to scale profits by capturing a $15 billion market that includes 500 million white-collar employees globally, Forbes reported. The NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) predicts Soroco's top-line revenues for 2022 to be $18 million (Rs 1,48,06,75,500 or Rs 148 crore) although Soroco does not disclose its revenue figures.

With the virtue of being Narayana Murthy's son, Rohan received a massive share of Infosys, a company valued at Rs 5.55 trillion (Rs 5.55 lakh crore). As per Business Today, Rohan Murty, who held 6,08,12,892 shares, or 1.67 per cent of Infosys, got Rs 106.42 crore in dividend income.


 

