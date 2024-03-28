Twitter
Meet man who is the biggest wealth gainer in 2024 and it is not Mukesh Ambani, Adani or Ratan Tata, he is...

Among the established players, Mukesh Ambani of India stands out with a wealth of $115 billion, despite dropping one spot. Ambani's wealth has surged by 40%.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Mar 28, 2024, 06:44 AM IST

According to the latest "Hurun Global Rich List 2024" released by the Hurun Research Institute, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has topped the list with a fortune of $231 billion. This is the third time in four years that Musk has topped the chart.

This year, Mark Zuckerberg of Meta and Larry Page, the former CEO of Google, have joined the elite top 10. Zuckerberg, with a fortune of $158 billion, has experienced a meteoric rise in wealth, more than doubling his net worth thanks to the soaring shares of Meta. Larry Page, with a wealth of $123 billion, has also made a significant entry into the top echelons of global billionaires.

Among the established players, Mukesh Ambani of India stands out with a wealth of $115 billion, despite dropping one spot. Ambani's wealth has surged by 40%.

Collectively, the top 10 individuals on the list have added a staggering $426 billion to their fortunes, representing 56% of the year's total new wealth and boasting a combined net worth of $1.5 trillion. Notably, eight of the wealthiest individuals hail from the United States, and one each from France and India.

However, amidst the gains, there have been some declines, with LVMH's Bernard Arnault being the sole figure among the Hurun Top 10 to witness a decrease in wealth.

Born on May 14, 1984, in White Plains, New York, Zuckerberg co-founded Facebook in 2004 with friends in a Harvard University dormitory. What began as a social networking platform for college students has since evolved into the largest social network in the world. Zuckerberg's vision and leadership propelled Facebook to unprecedented heights, culminating in its monumental IPO in 2012, which further solidified his status as one of the world's wealthiest individuals.

With approximately 13% stake in Meta, Zuckerberg remains a key player in the technology industry and a driving force behind the digital revolution reshaping the world.

