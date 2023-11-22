Meet Leah Tata, Maya Tata, and Neville Tata, the next generation of Tata Group being mentored by Ratan Tata

Headlines

Add functionality and style to your space with beautiful side tables on Amazon

Experience ultimate comfort with premium yoga mats on Amazon

Meet Chandubhai Virani, canteen worker who started Rs 4000 crore chips brand, got attention from Lay’s

Sam Altman to return as OpenAI CEO after being fired

Microsoft Outlook Lite rolls out support for SMS, India vernacular languages

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Add functionality and style to your space with beautiful side tables on Amazon

Experience ultimate comfort with premium yoga mats on Amazon

Meet Chandubhai Virani, canteen worker who started Rs 4000 crore chips brand, got attention from Lay’s

Indian snacks for weight loss

7 Indian foods banned in other countries

Indian captains to lose final of ICC events

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

Shocking Video! Yemen’s Houthi Rebels Share Chilling Clips Of Hijacking An India-Bound Ship

Israel Hamas War: Hezbollah Launches 25 Rockets, 3 Suicide Drones In Northern Israel, Worries US!

At Least Two Dead, 10 Injured After Under-Construction Stadium Collapses In Telangana

This actress wanted to work in UN, took up acting after director gave her gold coins as signing amount, who is she?

DNA Verified: Does Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki show support to Palestine by showing it's flag in new poster? Here's the truth

This faded star's movie was highest grossing Hindi film for one day, fans alleged another film faked earnings for record

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Leah Tata, Maya Tata, and Neville Tata, the next generation of Tata Group being mentored by Ratan Tata

Now, 85-year-old Ratan Tata has shifted his work and focus towards the philanthropy sector, however, he is also grooming the next generation of Tata - Leah, Maya, and Neville Tata - who will carry forward Ratan Tat's legacy.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 12:05 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Legendary for his revolutionary leadership at the multinational conglomerate Tata Sons, Ratan Tata is a tycoon of the Indian industrial scene. During his chairmanship (1990–2012), Tata Sons grew into a powerful worldwide force. 

Now, 85-year-old Ratan Tata has shifted his work and focus towards the philanthropy sector, however, he is also grooming the next generation of Tata - Leah, Maya, and Neville Tata - who will carry forward Ratan Tat's legacy.

Leah, Maya, and Neville Tata were welcomed by the board of Tata Medical Centre Trust, a division of Tata Group, on November 2, 2022. Ratan Tata is mentoring these heirs, who are the children of Noel Tata, Ratan Tata's brother. 

Leah Tata 

Noel Tata and Aloo Mistry welcomed Leah Tata into the Tata family. Her mother and father are highly successful businesspeople. She graduated from the IE Business School in Madrid with a master's degree in marketing. She began her professional journey as an Assistant Sales Manager at Taj Hotels Resorts & Palaces. Reports state that Leah Tata has an important role within the Indian Hotel Company, a key entity governing the management and operation of the Tata Group of Hotels.

Maya Tata

Maya Tata is the youngest of three children of Noel Tata. Maya Tata has been working in different capacities with the Tata Group. Maya Tata did her education at the UK's Bayers Business School and the University of Warwick, as per the report of Indiatimes.com. Maya Tata has recently shifted her focus to Tata Digital after a stint with Tata Capital.

Neville Tata 

Neville Tata is the son of Ratan Tata’s half-brother Noel Naval Tata, who himself is a prominent industrialist. He is the second child of Noel Tata and wife Aloo Mistry (sister of late Tata Group chief Cyrus Mistry). 

In a professional capacity, Neville Tata heads the Trent Hypermarket Pvt Ltd. His father Noel played a crucial part in building the retail chain. Trent runs brands like Westside fashion stores and Star Bazaar, as well as Landmark stores in a JV with Tesco.

Seems like with Leah, Maya, and Neville Tata at the helm, Tata Group's legacy is in safe hands, especially as all three of them are being mentored by Ratan Tata. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Noida: Fire breaks out at banquet hall in Sector 74, video surfaces

Mukesh Ambani may soon launch Rs 15000 ‘cloud’ laptop, chasing Rs 70,000 crore…

Petrol and diesel price today: Check fuel costs in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Patna; get city-wise list

What is IAS Tina Dabi's salary? Know perks, facilities which IAS officers get

Mysterious 'UFO' sighting prompts closure of Imphal airspace for 3 hours

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE