Meet Leah Tata, Maya Tata, and Neville Tata, the next generation of Tata Group being mentored by Ratan Tata

Now, 85-year-old Ratan Tata has shifted his work and focus towards the philanthropy sector, however, he is also grooming the next generation of Tata - Leah, Maya, and Neville Tata - who will carry forward Ratan Tat's legacy.

Legendary for his revolutionary leadership at the multinational conglomerate Tata Sons, Ratan Tata is a tycoon of the Indian industrial scene. During his chairmanship (1990–2012), Tata Sons grew into a powerful worldwide force.

Leah, Maya, and Neville Tata were welcomed by the board of Tata Medical Centre Trust, a division of Tata Group, on November 2, 2022. Ratan Tata is mentoring these heirs, who are the children of Noel Tata, Ratan Tata's brother.

Leah Tata

Noel Tata and Aloo Mistry welcomed Leah Tata into the Tata family. Her mother and father are highly successful businesspeople. She graduated from the IE Business School in Madrid with a master's degree in marketing. She began her professional journey as an Assistant Sales Manager at Taj Hotels Resorts & Palaces. Reports state that Leah Tata has an important role within the Indian Hotel Company, a key entity governing the management and operation of the Tata Group of Hotels.

Maya Tata

Maya Tata is the youngest of three children of Noel Tata. Maya Tata has been working in different capacities with the Tata Group. Maya Tata did her education at the UK's Bayers Business School and the University of Warwick, as per the report of Indiatimes.com. Maya Tata has recently shifted her focus to Tata Digital after a stint with Tata Capital.

Neville Tata

Neville Tata is the son of Ratan Tata’s half-brother Noel Naval Tata, who himself is a prominent industrialist. He is the second child of Noel Tata and wife Aloo Mistry (sister of late Tata Group chief Cyrus Mistry).

In a professional capacity, Neville Tata heads the Trent Hypermarket Pvt Ltd. His father Noel played a crucial part in building the retail chain. Trent runs brands like Westside fashion stores and Star Bazaar, as well as Landmark stores in a JV with Tesco.

Seems like with Leah, Maya, and Neville Tata at the helm, Tata Group's legacy is in safe hands, especially as all three of them are being mentored by Ratan Tata.