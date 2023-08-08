Headlines

Meet IAS officer who quit after 14-year career to become CEO of many big companies

Former bureaucrat Rohit Modi joined the Indian Administrative Services in 1985 before embarking on a successful corporate career in 1999.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 01:43 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Civil servants ranking as Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officers are known to be some of the top minds and managers of the country. They play a big part in the development and progress of the society by implementing crucial initiatives. There’s also a crop of IAS officers who go on to hold similar positions of influence in the private sector and become CEOs and MDs of leading corporations. One such eminent IAS officer-turned-CEO is Rohit Modi.

A former bureaucrat who led several big projects then went on to steer MNCs like L&T IDPL, Gammon India, Suzlon Energy and Essel Infra Projects. After schooling in Rajasthan capital Jaipur, Rohit Modi pursued further education in economics from the University of Delhi. His alma maters are prestigious institutes Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) and Delhi School of Economics.

Modi then cracked the prestigious UPSC Civil Services Exam with a high rank to become an IAS officer in 1985. As a high ranking government official, he served in various capacities for 14 years under the Centre and the Manipur state government. Projects where Modi played a crucial part include those funded by the likes of the Asian Development Bank and World Bank. These included initiatives in areas like Industry and Finance, Coal, Textiles, Infrastructure and Urban Development and Fertilisers. Modi also served as Nodal Officer for IMF and IFC while deputed with the Ministry of Finance’s Department of Economic Affairs.

In 1999, Rohit Modi resigned as an IAS officer and pursued a career as a business leader in the private sector. He held eminent posts in a 20-year successful career, heading large corporations as CEO and MD. Companies he was associated with include Suzlon Energy, Mahindra Industrial Park, L&T IDPL, Tamil Nadu Road Development Company (TNRDC), Gammon India, Road Infrastructure Development Company of Rajasthan (RIDCOR) and most recently Essel Infra Projects and Smart Utilities where he served as CEO till March 2019. 

 

