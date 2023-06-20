Meet Bengaluru woman, a BSc grad, who started business from garage, built Rs 30,000 crore empire, her net worth is…

Biocon Limited founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is without doubt one of the most successful business tycoons in India and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw’s journey from a middle-class background to becoming a billionaire is very inspiring.

Kiran Mazumdar was born on March 23, 1953, in Bangalore, Karnataka. She went to Bishop Cotton Girl's High School in Bangalore and then studied biology and zoology from Bangalore University and earned a bachelor's degree in zoology in 1973. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw wanted to become a doctor but she was unable to fulfill her dreams as he failed to secure a scholorship. She later studied malting and brewing from Melbourne University in Australia and earned the degree as master brewer in 1975.

After completing her education in Australia, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw decided to do something in biotechnology sector and she launched Biocon in 1978. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw launched Biocon with just Rs 10,000 from a small garage.

Biocon started its business by extracting papain, an enzyme derived from papaya. It is to be noted that papain is used for meat tenderization. Biocon also get into the business of extraction of isinglass, which is used for beer clarification. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw’s move paid off and within a year Biocon became the first company to successfully export these enzymes to the US and several European nations. Biocon made good amount of money and that’s when Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw decided to relocate her factory to a spacious 20-acre property.

Under Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's leadership, Biocon Limited became a force to reckon with in the field of biopharmaceuticals. Biocon is currently one of the leading biotechnology companies in India with a net worth of Rs 29,400 crore. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's current fortune is around Rs 20,000 crore.