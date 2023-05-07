Is ONDC cheaper than Zomato, Swiggy? Know all about governments online food delivery app

ONDC oline food delivery app | Photo: File

Online food delivery platforms are a big hit in India. Millions of people rely on online food delivery platforms such as Zomato, Swiggy, and more. However, the issue with these platforms lies in their services, which have lately started bothering the customers. To get around this, the Indian government has come up with ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce).

The platform promises for has been around since September 2022 but is now gaining popularity. As per reports, it has recently surpassed the 10,000 daily order mark and is being more widely used by people.

ONDC has been around since September 2022, but it is only now gaining traction. According to sources, it has crossed the 10,000 daily order mark and is becoming more popular. Many are posting screenshots of comparisons of prices between food delivered by ONDC and other online food delivery platforms. And the cost of food delivered by ONDC is relatively cheaper.

Read: American firm throws lavish party for its employees, then sacks 13% of them

What is ONDC?

The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) has been developed by the Government of India. It is a platform that allows restaurants to sell their food directly to consumers. Moreover, it also delivers groceries, home décor, cleaning essentials, etc. Much like Swiggy’s Instamart, Zepto, and Blinkit.