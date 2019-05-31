Bajaj Finserv, Reliance, SBI, IGL expected to do well today

1. Will it be bull market or bear market today?

On Wednesday, Nifty has given a ‘Bullish Flag’ pattern breakout on the intraday chart. Thus, we may see a continuation in ongoing optimism in coming days too.

2. Stocks likely to be in limelight today

Stocks like Bajaj Finserv, CanFinHome, Reliance, SBI and IGL are expected to do well in today’s session.

3. Which sectors are likely to impact the market?

Banking and Financial Services sector were major gainers in May series and may continue their bullish momentum in upcoming days too.

4. Your mid-term view?

Overall chart structure is quite strong and is well placed to rally towards 12200 – 12300 levels in June series.

5. What drove markets yesterday?

Buying interest across the street led by IT and Financial heavyweights pulled the market higher.

Jay Purohit, Technical & Derivatives Analyst, Centrum Broking Ltd