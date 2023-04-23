Aditya Birla Group company purchases bungalow on Carmichael road in Mumbai for Rs 220 crores

Aditya Birla Group company BGH Properties has bought a bungalow in a posh area of Mumbai for Rs 220 crore. This Sunny Ville bungalow is spread over half an acre on the upscale Carmichael Road in South Mumbai. According to ET it has a total area of 18,494.05 sq ft and a covered garage area is 190 sq ft. Its registration date was April 10, 2023.

13.20 crore on stamp duty

The buyer has paid a stamp duty of Rs.13.20 crores for the same. The property is acquired from the estate of Ernie Kharshedji Dubash, who inherited from Adi N Palia, Darius Sorab Kambatta, Cyrus Soli Nalseth, Adi Hirji Jahangir, Chetan Mahendra Shah in his will.

House bought in Malabar Hill for Rs 1,001 crore

It was earlier in 2021 that Radhakishan Damani and his brother Gopikishan Damani bought a house for Rs 1,001 crore in Mumbai's posh Malabar Hill area. Maharashtra's reduced stamp duty rate of 3 per cent on housing unit sales ended on March 31, 2021.

Kumar Mangalam Birla bought the iconic Jatia House on Little Gibbs Road, Malabar Hill in 2015 for Rs 425 crore. An open parking area and many open spaces were described as features of the two-story bungalow. Built on 25,000 square feet, the house is just a stone's throw away from Homi Bhabha's house. This was sold for Rs 372 crore in 2014.