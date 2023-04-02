Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan clicked grooving to Priyanka Chopra's dance at NMACC

Gauri Khan vibing to Priyanka Chopra's dance

At the opening ceremony Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Priyanka Chopra met Karan Johar and quashed the rumours of their differences. On the second day of the gala, Shah Rukh Khan's wife, Gauri was captured vibing to Priyanka Chopra's performance from Dil Dhadakne Do on stage.

Journalist Derek Blasberg dropped a carousel post which had videos and photos from the centre. In one of the videos, we can see Priyanka dancing on the stage with Ranveer Singh to their 2015 film's hit song Gallan Goodiyaan. Gauri with her friends was in the audience pit around the stage. She was accompanied by her friends Bhavana Panday and Neelam Kothari Soni. They all were enjoying the performance, looking at Priyanka and Ranveer.

Here's the post (the video is on the 8th slide)

This video and photo have appear shortly after a 2012 feud between Gauri-Priyanka-Karan resurfaced recently. In the latest episode of Dax Shepherd's podcast Armchair Expert, Priyanka revealed that she was driven out of Bollywood, as she had beef with some people, and was tired of politics. Although Chopra did not name anyone, actor Kangana Ranaut and fans assumed she was referring to her 2012 feud with Karan and Gauri.

As per media reports, around 2012, there were rumours of Priyanka's affair with Gauri's husband, Shah Rukh Khan. One of Priyanka's friends even gave an interview about Chopra being bullied by Gauri, Karan and her group at parties. Later they sorted out their differences. At the opening ceremony of NMACC, Priyanka was captured having a long chat with Karan, and they even hugged each other at the pink carpet.