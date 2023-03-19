Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Video of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan dancing to AP Dhillon’s Dil Nu at Alanna Panday's wedding goes viral, watch

One more video from the wedding has gone viral in which Shah Rukh Khan can be seen watching Alanna’s brother Ahaan Panday and Karan Mehta dancing to his song I’m the Best.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 11:30 AM IST

Video of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan dancing to AP Dhillon’s Dil Nu at Alanna Panday's wedding goes viral, watch
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan dance at Alanna Panday's wedding in Mumbai

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan recently attended the wedding of Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday in Mumbai. Now, a video from the wedding has gone viral on social media in which Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri can be seen dancing with Alanna’s mom Deanne Pandey.

In the viral video, Shah Rukh, Gauri and Deanne can be spotted dancing to AP Dhillon’s Dil Nu. Shah Rukh Khan is looking dapper in a black suit, while Gauri Khan opted for a green shimmery ensemble. Deanne can be seen in a golden gown.

Here’s the viral video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KhanSRK (@libzsrk)

One more video from the wedding has gone viral in which Shah Rukh Khan can be seen watching Alanna’s brother Ahaan Panday and Karan Mehta dancing to his song I’m the Best.

Alanna Panday tied the knot with Ivor McCray on Thursday. Alanna is the daughter of Chunky Panday’s brother Chikki Panday. The wedding ceremony in Mumbai was attended by actors Kim Sharma, Sonakshi Sinha, Shibani Dandekar, VJ Anusha Dandekar, Salman Khan’s sister Alvira Khan and many others.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan’s next release will be  Jawan with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. Shah Rukh is also shooting for Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Taapsee Pannu. Shah Rukh last release Pathaan turned out to be a mega hit as it has earned over Rs 1000 crore worldwide. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Peak inside Cristiano Ronaldo's ultra-luxurious life in Saudi Arabia, net worth
Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor attend Subhash Ghai's birthday party
Shehnaaz Gill looks stunning in black gown in latest Instagram post, see viral photos
Inside photos of ex-India captain MS Dhoni's multi-crore palatial farmhouse with modern bedroom, swimming pool, gym,park
XXX star Aabha Paul turns heads in sexy outfits, shares hot photos and videos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Meet Smita Crishna-Godrej, India’s third-richest woman, her stake in Godrej empire and whopping net worth is…
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.