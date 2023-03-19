Video of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan dancing to AP Dhillon’s Dil Nu at Alanna Panday's wedding goes viral, watch

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan dance at Alanna Panday's wedding in Mumbai

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan recently attended the wedding of Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday in Mumbai. Now, a video from the wedding has gone viral on social media in which Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri can be seen dancing with Alanna’s mom Deanne Pandey.

In the viral video, Shah Rukh, Gauri and Deanne can be spotted dancing to AP Dhillon’s Dil Nu. Shah Rukh Khan is looking dapper in a black suit, while Gauri Khan opted for a green shimmery ensemble. Deanne can be seen in a golden gown.

Here’s the viral video:

One more video from the wedding has gone viral in which Shah Rukh Khan can be seen watching Alanna’s brother Ahaan Panday and Karan Mehta dancing to his song I’m the Best.

Alanna Panday tied the knot with Ivor McCray on Thursday. Alanna is the daughter of Chunky Panday’s brother Chikki Panday. The wedding ceremony in Mumbai was attended by actors Kim Sharma, Sonakshi Sinha, Shibani Dandekar, VJ Anusha Dandekar, Salman Khan’s sister Alvira Khan and many others.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan’s next release will be Jawan with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. Shah Rukh is also shooting for Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Taapsee Pannu. Shah Rukh last release Pathaan turned out to be a mega hit as it has earned over Rs 1000 crore worldwide.